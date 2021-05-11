We are looking for persons who are having Type 2 Diabetes, aged 18-65 years, to participate in a 6-week research project to study the effect of potatoes on blood pressure utilizing specific cooking methods, who would follow the DASH diet for 6 weeks with our guidance.

You will be required to visit our facility for 3 times in 6 weeks to gain nutrition education on DASH diet and menus to incorporate potatoes in the diet. Some anthropometric measurements, free body composition analysis, nutritional assessment, blood pressure measurements, cooking video demonstrations and questionnaires will be involved.

You will receive a total of $200 if you participate!

Transportation to our clinic will not be provided and all participation is completely confidential. Your participation in this study is greatly appreciated and you can stop participating at any time during the study if you so desire.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact Dr Shannon Galyean, Principal Investigator at shannon.galyean@ttu.edu or by phone on 806-535-2492 OR Shin Shan Cho, Graduate Research Assistant, at potatostudyttu@gmail.com or by phone: 415-695-4586

Thank You!