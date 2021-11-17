Indigenous & Native American Studies Circle (I&NASC) Mission:

To serve Native communities in our region;

To provide resources and a ‘home’ for our indigenous students; and

To become a place for the collaboration and exchange of scholarship and research about indigenous issues.





Prof. Sara Guengerich Associate Professor of Colonial Spanish American literature and history in the Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures Department, and affiliated faculty at the Women’s Studies Program at Texas Tech University.





The term cacica had a range of meanings in Spanish America, from the female relatives of ruling caciques (native leaders) —or their destitute widows— to female governors or tribute collectors who owned sizeable property from the first years after contact to the early republican era. This explains the ubiquity of cacicas in the colonial archives and forces us to rethink the way we research and write women’s and Indigenous histories. This talk will provide an overview of the main contributions of this edited collection focusing on the methodologies used to decolonize the archive. By challenging imposed chronologies and assessing the production of a historical narrative that conveniently conceals individual narratives, this volume expands our understanding of how women and Indigenous communities responded to colonial governance.



