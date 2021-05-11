Mariachi Los Matadores is open to join! MUEN 3110-201 – Mariachi Ensemble CRN: 38893 Did you play mariachi in middle school or high school and want to continue? Consider joining Mariachi Los Matadores! The mariachi ensemble consists of violins, flutes, trumpets, vihuela, guitar, guitarrón and harp and specializes in group performance of the traditional mariachi music from Mexico. Repertoire is learned, taught, and played by ear and also by reading music. Participants are expected to make consistent progress at developing appropriate performance practice. All students are required to play one of the mariachi instruments. No previous mariachi experience necessary. Admission by interview/audition. For more information or graduate student info contact: Adolfo Estrada (a.estrada@ttu.edu) Univision story on Mariachi Los Matadores: “Diploma con serenata” https://www.univision.com/noticias/asuntos-sociales/un-mariachi-ha-robado-los-corazones-de-estudiantes-del-texas-tech-university Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MariachiLosMatadores



11/5/2021



Adolfo Estrada



Email: a.estrada@ttu.edu



School of Music





Academic

