MUHL 2308 “Musics of Latin America” will introduce students to the traditions, styles and history of Latin American musics from across the Western Hemisphere, including the Caribbean (Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico), Middle America (Mexico, Panama, Guatemala) and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Venezuela and Paraguay). The course will include lectures, listening, in-class activities/discussions, and quizzes and exams.

In this course, students will be encouraged to explore the range and diversity of musical idioms in Latin America, the social and cultural factors that give rise to and reveal them, and their important figures, style characteristics, and periods. Together we will develop listening tools and analytical skills which will enrich our understanding of Latin American musics’ construction, and their social and cultural roles throughout the Americas.

This course satisfies three hours of the Visual and Performing Arts requirement in the Core Curriculum.





More information: Adolfo Estrada (a.estrada@ttu.edu)

OPEN TO STUDENTS FROM ACROSS THE TTU CAMPUS