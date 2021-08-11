Chancellor’s Award of Excellence
The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.
Robert Stubblefield TTU Center at Junction
Gaurav Joshi Chemical Engineering
Rachel Jarnagin Office of International Affairs
Janessa Walls School of Law
Linda Rodriguez Chemistry and Biochemistry
President’s Award of Excellence
The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.
Whitney Longnecker Office of International Affairs
Sarah Cody Accounting Services
Wendoli Flores Honors College
Matador Award
The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.
Scott Mitchell School of Veterinary Medicine
Melissa Jenkins Office of Research & Innovation
Amit K. Thakur Department of Chemical Engineering
Chelsea Baldwin School of Law
Kathleen Cade-Gerzon Office of International Affairs
Staff Senate Award
The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.
Sara Dennis Department of Political Science
Masked Rider Award
The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.
Elizabeth Hansen Student Disability Services
Ashley Ross Support Operations for Academic Retention
Mackenzie Hamilton Office of Advancement
Javier Lopez Office of International Affairs
Cheyenne Belew Honors College
Guns Up Award (Team Award)
The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.
University Student Housing
Leigh Donaldson
Tamara McClain
Cherisse Smith
Julia Wagner
College of Visual & Performing Arts
Christy Fagan
Lyn Renfro Jackson
Christina Gonzales
Aaron Chavarria
Patrick Hutchison
Ken Spraberry
Michela Heth
Kathy Nordstrom
Robin Phillips
Environmental Health and Safety
Brian Pellam
Eli Mendez
Adolfo Varela