Chancellor’s Award of Excellence The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence. Robert Stubblefield TTU Center at Junction Gaurav Joshi Chemical Engineering Rachel Jarnagin Office of International Affairs Janessa Walls School of Law Linda Rodriguez Chemistry and Biochemistry President’s Award of Excellence The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities. Whitney Longnecker Office of International Affairs Sarah Cody Accounting Services Wendoli Flores Honors College Matador Award The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community. Scott Mitchell School of Veterinary Medicine Melissa Jenkins Office of Research & Innovation Amit K. Thakur Department of Chemical Engineering Chelsea Baldwin School of Law Kathleen Cade-Gerzon Office of International Affairs Staff Senate Award The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate. Sara Dennis Department of Political Science Masked Rider Award The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example. Elizabeth Hansen Student Disability Services Ashley Ross Support Operations for Academic Retention Mackenzie Hamilton Office of Advancement Javier Lopez Office of International Affairs Cheyenne Belew Honors College Guns Up Award (Team Award) The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale. University Student Housing Leigh Donaldson Tamara McClain Cherisse Smith Julia Wagner College of Visual & Performing Arts Christy Fagan Lyn Renfro Jackson Christina Gonzales Aaron Chavarria Patrick Hutchison Ken Spraberry Michela Heth Kathy Nordstrom Robin Phillips Environmental Health and Safety Brian Pellam Eli Mendez Adolfo Varela Posted:

11/8/2021



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





