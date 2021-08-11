TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE 2021 DISTINGUISHED STAFF AWARD RECIPIENTS

Chancellor’s Award of Excellence

The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.

 

Robert Stubblefield    TTU Center at Junction

Gaurav Joshi             Chemical Engineering

Rachel Jarnagin        Office of International Affairs

Janessa Walls           School of Law

Linda Rodriguez       Chemistry and Biochemistry

          

President’s Award of Excellence

The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.

 

Whitney Longnecker            Office of International Affairs

Sarah Cody       Accounting Services

Wendoli Flores               Honors College 

 

Matador Award

The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.

 

Scott Mitchell                        School of Veterinary Medicine

Melissa Jenkins                    Office of Research & Innovation

Amit K. Thakur                      Department of Chemical Engineering

Chelsea Baldwin                   School of Law

Kathleen Cade-Gerzon         Office of International Affairs

 

Staff Senate Award

The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.

 

Sara Dennis  Department of Political Science

 

Masked Rider Award

The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.

 

Elizabeth Hansen       Student Disability Services

Ashley Ross               Support Operations for Academic Retention

Mackenzie Hamilton   Office of Advancement

Javier Lopez               Office of International Affairs

Cheyenne Belew        Honors College

 

Guns Up Award (Team Award)

The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.

 

University Student Housing

Leigh Donaldson      

Tamara McClain      

Cherisse Smith         

Julia Wagner

 

College of Visual & Performing Arts

Christy Fagan           

Lyn Renfro Jackson  

Christina Gonzales   

Aaron Chavarria      

Patrick Hutchison    

Ken Spraberry         

Michela Heth           

Kathy Nordstrom     

Robin Phillips           

 

Environmental Health and Safety  

Brian Pellam

Eli Mendez   

Adolfo Varela          
Posted:
11/8/2021

Originator:
MaClay Buie

Email:
MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories