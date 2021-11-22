Get your road trip snacks at Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement!

Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement is now open to place orders for bulk purchase through mobile ordering!

Bulk item purchases from Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement can be placed through the Transact Mobile Ordering app for pickup only. Download the Transact Mobile Ordering app from Google Play or the App Store and select Texas Tech University. Purchased orders can be picked up from the east entrance to the dining location from Hulen Hall.

Orders may be picked up Monday through Friday between 1pm to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 1 pm. Limited quantities available, hurry before they sell out!

Bulk Items include

Dasani® Water 12oz Cases

Bodyarmor Super Drink® 12oz Cases

Powerade® 12oz Cases

Powerade® Zero 12oz Cases

Nutrigrain Bars

Oatmeal Cups

Chex Mix

Cheetos

Funyuns

* flavors & availability subject to change supplies last

How to order bulk items from Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement

1. Click on Sam’s Express Wholesale to select a time and day to pick up your order.

2. Add bulk items to order and check out.

3. Show up after you receive notification that your order is ready!

4. Bring your phone to use the in-app QR Code to check-in!

Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement is a temporary location and will only be open while the product is available. Sam’s Express Wholesale accepts Dining Plans for purchase!

For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu. Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu