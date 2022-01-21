In an effort to promote no-cost course material alternatives for students at Texas Tech University, the University Libraries and eLearning & Academic Partnerships are offering an Open Educational Resources (OER) Adoption Incentive Grant. The purpose of this grant is to encourage the adoption and creation of OER in TTU academic courses during the 2022-2023 academic year. The funds awarded through the Open Educational Resources Adoption Incentive Grant may be used to support the development and adoption of OER in the faculty's learning environment. The funds awarded to successful applicants of this grant will be used according to the applicants' proposed budget and award levels will range from $500-$5,000.

Texas Tech University Libraries Open Educational Resources defines OER as teaching, learning, and research materials that are in the public domain or created under an open license that allow no or limited restrictions to access, use, redistribution, and adaptation. These materials can include textbooks, modules, digital media, workbooks, quizzes, etc.

Interested faculty are encouraged to visit the Open Educational Resources Adoption Incentive Grant webpage for more information about how to apply for this grant opportunity. Submission deadline is Feb. 15, 2022.

For questions, please contact the Open Educational Resources Librarian, libraries.oer@ttu.edu.