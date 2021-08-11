Through First-Gen Week, Texas Tech University celebrates, empowers, and engages the First-Gen Red Raider community. We invite students, faculty, and staff to this week-long experience, to engage in various programs and events that create a culture of awareness and understanding of First-Gen identity!

First-Gen Week is November 8-12, 2021 and a list of events can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/FirstGenWeek/events.php. We invite you to help us celebrate and connect with other members of this community!

Follow @ttu_fgtmp on Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date with events. For questions, concerns, or ways to become involved with the First-Gen community, send an email to fgtmp@ttu.edu.