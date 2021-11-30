In Spring 2022 the School of Art is excited to be offering ART 4304: Art, Environment and Sustainability. This elective course is open to all undergraduate students, and is a combination of hands-on art studio classes and traditional reading and writing coursework.

Course topics focus on painting, drawing, and mixed media techniques as the intersection of materiality, technology and environment. Studio artworks will range from traditional painting methods as well as mixed media. Classes are held Thursdays from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the School of Art.

Interested?

Click here check out previous works from the course!

Questions?