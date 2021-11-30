The Positive Youth Development (PYD) Lab is recruiting students across majors to participate in social and juvenile justice projects with the Lubbock community: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hdfs/research/positive_youth_development/



Our lab offers opportunities for students excited to gain "hands-on" research experience using participatory action research and mixed-methods (quantitative-qualitative data) working with diverse national and international projects aimed at supporting positive youth development, resiliency and well-being.

For more information, contact Dr. Elizabeth Trejos elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu