The Department of Military Science (Army ROTC) is looking for qualified Sophomore students who are interested in becoming a member of something greater than themselves. Classes are conducted on campus and 2-2.5 year scholarships are available. We also have a $5,000 bonus if you attend summer camp in the summer of 2022 (subject to availability every year, and meeting requirements). You must be a Sophomore in Spring of 2022 going into a Junior on Fall 2022. Upon graduation, you will become an Army Commissioned Officer. To qualify for scholarships, you must be a U.S. citizen, enrolled and in good standing with the University.
Sophomores can enroll in the classes with no commitment. Class number 2202 for sophomores.