There will be short info sessions on November 16th and 17th held to learn about becoming an SI leader:
Tuesday, November 16 - 3PM in Holden 74
Wednesday, November 17 - 1PM on Zoom (link to session: https://zoom.us/j/2666991025)
Come hear about our available undergraduate positions from professional staff and student leaders in our department!
Postions available: ACCT 2301 - Managerial Accounting
CHEM 1307 - Principles of Chemistry I
CHEM 1308 - Principles of Chemistry II
CHEM 3306 - Organic Chemistry II
FIN 3320 - Financial Management
MATH 1330 - Introductory Mathematical Analysis I
ME 2301 - Statics
ME 2322 - Engineering Thermodynamics I
Contact Will Lopez at william.s.lopez@ttu.edu for additional information about SI Leader or student assistant positions.