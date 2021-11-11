TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Building a Diverse STEM Scholars Community: LSAMP Scholars Application NOW OPEN

For more details about the program, see the LSAMP Scholars Page


View the application and apply here today!


Program Eligibility:

  • U.S. Citizens, U.S. National or permanent resident of the U.S.
  • Declared STEM Major
  • Full-time undergraduate students
  • A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5

Program Benefits:

  • Engagement in a diverse STEM community on your campus and across other Texas colleges.
  • Mentoring by more advanced STEM peers and faculty.
  • Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.
  • Opportunities for support for careers and graduate school.
  • Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses, and more.
Posted:
11/11/2021

Originator:
Jessica Spott

Email:
jessica.spott@ttu.edu

Department:
Provost and SVP Academic Affairs


