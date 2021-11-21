For more details about the program, see the LSAMP Scholars Page.
View the application and apply here today!
Program Eligibility:
- U.S. Citizens, U.S. National or permanent resident of the U.S.
- Declared STEM Major
- Full-time undergraduate students
- A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5
Program Benefits:
- Engagement in a diverse STEM community on your campus and across other Texas colleges.
- Mentoring by more advanced STEM peers and faculty.
- Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.
- Opportunities for support for careers and graduate school.
- Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses, and more.
- Opportunities fo