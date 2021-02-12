Join @EatAtTexasTech for FREE Late-Nite Pancakes!



Stop by The Fresh Plate at Bledsoe/Gordon and The Commons at Talkington Hall this Thursday, December 2nd beginning at 10 pm in wishing students good luck on finals with Late-Nite Pancakes! Feed Your Inner Red Raider and have a great rest of the semester!

Late-Nite Pancakes



Thursday, December 2nd | 10 pm to Midnight while supplies last!!!



The Fresh Plate at Bledsoe/Gordon & The Commons at Talkington Hall

FREE for all On-Campus Resident Dining Plan holders! (all other pay guest rate)

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



