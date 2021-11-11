Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful Poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6 inch poinsettias for $12.75 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for & 29.25 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover.
Maintenance not included. No exchanges. All sales are final!
Payment Information:
- Cash, check & money order accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech
- If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax
- Send payment to Grounds Box 3144
- Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP
Order today!
Confirmation email sent from: maria.rosales@ttu.edu
Last Day to Order: November 30th, 2021
Orders must be paid by: November 30th, 2021
Deliveries begin: December 3rd, 2021