TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Raider Floral and Events Poinsettia Sale

Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful Poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6 inch poinsettias for $12.75 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for & 29.25 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover.

Maintenance not included. No exchanges. All sales are final!

Payment Information:

  • Cash, check & money order accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech
  • If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax
  • Send payment to Grounds Box 3144
  • Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP

Order today! 

Confirmation email sent from: maria.rosales@ttu.edu

Last Day to Order: November 30th, 2021

Orders must be paid by: November 30th, 2021

Deliveries begin: December 3rd, 2021
Posted:
11/18/2021

Originator:
Mara Zell

Email:
Mara.Zell@ttu.edu

Department:
Transportation and Parking Svc


Categories