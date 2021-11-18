Limited seats remain available for the Office of Institutional Diversity's 2021 Celebrate Diversity Awards Banquet, which will be held on Thursday, November 18h at 7:00 p.m. in the Frazier Alumni Pavilion. During the event, Dr. Margaret L. Williams, Dean of the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration and Dr. Fernando Valle, Interim Department Chair for the inaugural Department of Special Education in the College of Education, will be recognized as recipients of the Inclusive Excellence Award. Retiring CEO/President of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Eddie McBride will also be honored as the recipient of the Senator Robert L. Duncan Community Champion Award.





Emmy Award winning journalist, author and addiction recovery advocate, Elizabeth Vargas will serve as the banquet’s keynote speaker. Vargas is the host of America’s Most Wanted on Fox TV. She hosted the hit newsmagazine show 20/20 on ABC for 15 years, and was Co-Anchor of World News Tonight, and newsanchor and frequent host of Good Morning America. Her podcast, Heart of the Matter provides guests with the space and opportunity to share their personal, candid stories about addiction, substance use and mental health.





Leading sponsors for the event are the College of Media & Communication, the Edward Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering and United Supermarkets. For ticket, table and sponsorship information, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/banquet.php, email diversity@ttu.edu, or call 806-742-7025.