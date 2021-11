Due to a delay in announcing the 2022/2023 academic dates, the Department of Plant and Soil Science will not be able to distribute calendars until March 2022. Texas Tech Faculty and Staff who wish to receive a calendar, please email us at plantsoilscience@ttu.edu to be added to our mailing list. Posted:

11/16/2021



Originator:

Nancy Merriman



Email:

diann.merriman@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





