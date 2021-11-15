Why to learn Chinese mandarin or Chinese studies? China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

China is one of the world’s oldest and richest continuous cultures, over 3,000 years old.

Chinese Mandarin is one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.

Chinese Mandarin is one of the six official languages in the United Nations.

With a population of 1.3 billion, Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world after English.

Chinese mandarin is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection and no case. Learning Chinese Mandarin at TTU will open a new window for your career. You can take CHIN1501 Beginning Chinese in Spring 2022. It's a hybrid course, including 3 hours classroom instruction and 2 hours online activities. This proficiency-oriented course will mainly focus on helping students to learn how to speak Chinese in various contexts to accomplish communicative tasks. Meanwhile, students will also learn simplified Chinese characters and understand the evolution of Chinese characters from the pictographs traced back to 3,000 years ago. Additionally, this course will help students to understand basic information about the Chinese people and their culture, such as family value, festival, food, etc. In-class activities include role-plays, performance, Charades, Jeopardy, and other games and communicative oral activities. No prerequisite is required!!!!! Meets 9:00 AM - 9:50 AM, MWF.

11/15/2021



Yanlin Wang



yanlin.wang@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





