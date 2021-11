China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP, the largest economy by purchasing power parity, and the largest trade partners of the United States. Mandarin Chinese is the most widely spoken language in the world and is also one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government. Learning Chinese mandarin in business context will improve your job prospects in the government and many businesses.

CHIN 3311 Business Chinese can help you cultivate Chinese language skills pertinent to the world of business, understand Chinese business culture, etiquette and manners, as well as compare the differences of Chinese and American business practices from the social-cultural perspectives. In the course, you will develop your startup company with your partner targeting Chinese market and the population of Chinese.

Prerequisites: Successful completion of CHIN 1502 with a “C” or higher, have the equivalent language proficiency, or with instructor’s approval.

It meets the course requirements for both Chinese minor and major!

Meets 10 am- 10:50 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.