round-trip transportation

monthly room and board stipend

health coverage All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*



Join us today at 2:00 PM to receive guidance and advice on the application process. Email us at pesa@ttu.edu to register.



For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.

Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes: Posted:

12/1/2021



Originator:

WENDOLI L Flores



Email:

wendoli.flores@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 12/1/2021



Location:

Online



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental

