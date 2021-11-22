We are looking for IT employees who have been in their current job for less than two years. We are exploring IT employees’ office design feature satisfaction and their onboarding outcomes, including job satisfaction, job stress, organizational commitment.





You are eligible to participate if you are born between 1982 and 2000 and have worked in current job (part-time or full-time) for less than two years. Participation will involve a 15-minute online survey. Once you finish the survey, you will be entered into a drawing in which five participants will win a $10 Amazon gift card.





If you have questions, please contact Huili Wang at huili.wang@ttu.edu. Dr. Michelle Pearson (michelle.pearson@ttu.edu) is the supervisor for this study. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.





To participate click on the link to take you to the survey

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bBOfnzPCE64HYou



