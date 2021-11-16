TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
WEEKLY SECC DRAWING: THE NEXT WINNER COULD BE YOU!
Anyone who donates between 11/15 - 11/21 to the State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC), will be eligible for the drawing on 11/22. Prizes include: 

_ SECC Tumbler 



The drawing will take place Monday, November 22nd Winners will be notified at that time. 

Donate today: State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) 

Thank you for supporting the SECC!
Posted:
11/16/2021

Originator:
Ariea Alexander

Email:
ariealex@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories