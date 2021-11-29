



For more information, contact Jessica Blume at Jessica.Blume@ttu.edu or 806-834-8995.

The Research in Early Development (RED) Lab is excited to offer PEASCE, a 16-week online parent coaching program. All coaching sessions are provided over Zoom with a licensed speech-language pathologist after completing an in-person orientation and play-based assessments. Parents are coached on play strategies and receive a box of toys to use at home. The PEASCE program is for parents of 12-48 month old children with social communication delays, autism risk, or autism spectrum disorder. Posted:

