Science and math intro students: 30 min survey for $10

Undergraduates enrolled in introductory science and math courses are needed to participate in a research study about students’ beliefs about intelligence and their academic experiences and outcomes. You will be asked to respond to a survey, this research should only take up to 30 minutes to complete. Participants who complete the survey will be compensated with a $10 Amazon gift card or a $10 check. To participate click on the link to take you to the survey: https://ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_esx86AC4Y07DLxA

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

11/18/2021



Originator:

Lisa Limeri



Email:

llimeri@ttu.edu



Department:

Biological Sciences





