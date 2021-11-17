TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you interested in learning Arabic ?
Join our Arabic club meetings and learn the fourth most spoken language in the world. About 466 million people in 25 countries speak the language. Knowledge of Arabic and Arabic culture provides advantages in career fields such as diplomacy, intelligence, business, engineering, international development, and academia. We meet once a week from 2-3 pm.  Students get to speak  Arabic and learn about the culture.  
 

For more information, please contact Rula Al-Hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures.
Posted:
11/17/2021

Originator:
Rula Al-Hmoud

Email:
rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 11/17/2021

Location:
Barnes and Noble in the Student Union Building on campus

