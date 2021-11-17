Join our Arabic club meetings and learn the fourth most spoken language in the world. About 466 million people in 25 countries speak the language. Knowledge of Arabic and Arabic culture provides advantages in career fields such as diplomacy, intelligence, business, engineering, international development, and academia. We meet once a week from 2-3 pm. Students get to speak Arabic and learn about the culture.

For more information, please contact Rula Al-Hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures.