Sexism|Cinema returns to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on 12/1 at 7:30 PM with a screening and discussion of Zola (Janicza Bravo, 2021). Our guest speaker is Dr. Jennifer Nish from the Department of English.

Admission is $10 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse prior to the film or in advance online https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/special-event-zola-sexism-cinema

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.

Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney

For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, TTU RISE, the Humanities Center, and the Interdisciplinary Minor in Film and Media Studies.