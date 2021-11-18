Creative Writing in Rome in May

Courses: ENGL 2351 (Intro to Creative Writing) and EDTP 1100 (Teach Like Your Hair Is on Fire) May 11-June 8 Course fee for 12 students: $4240 estimated. Scholarships available! Included: Housing in Rome Classroom/Facility Fee Orientation Survival Italian language class Day trip to Spoleto Day trip to Gubbio Day trip to Florence Guided tour of the Roman Forum Guided tour of the Coliseum Guided tour of the Vatican Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc. Group Meals Some weekends free to travel on your own to other cities (at your own expense) in Italy like Florence, Siena, Perugia, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe. Airfare and tuition not included. Contact us for more info! john.poch@ttu.edu james.durham@ttu.edu Posted:

11/18/2021



Originator:

John Poch



Email:

john.poch@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Academic

