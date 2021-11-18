Courses: ENGL 2351 (Intro to Creative Writing) and EDTP 1100 (Teach Like Your Hair Is on Fire)
May 11-June 8
Course fee for 12 students: $4240 estimated. Scholarships available!
Included:
Housing in Rome
Classroom/Facility Fee
Orientation
Survival Italian language class
Day trip to Spoleto
Day trip to Gubbio
Day trip to Florence
Guided tour of the Roman Forum
Guided tour of the Coliseum
Guided tour of the Vatican
Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc.
Group Meals
Some weekends free to travel on your own to other cities (at your own expense) in Italy like Florence, Siena, Perugia, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe. Airfare and tuition not included. Contact us for more info! john.poch@ttu.edu james.durham@ttu.edu