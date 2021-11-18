TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Creative Writing in Rome in May

Courses:  ENGL 2351 (Intro to Creative Writing) and EDTP 1100 (Teach Like Your Hair Is on Fire)

 

May 11-June 8

 

Course fee for 12 students: $4240 estimated.       Scholarships available!

 

Included:

Housing in Rome

Classroom/Facility Fee

Orientation

Survival Italian language class

Day trip to Spoleto

Day trip to Gubbio

Day trip to Florence

Guided tour of the Roman Forum

Guided tour of the Coliseum

Guided tour of the Vatican

Numerous walking tours of the city to view churches, architecture, art, culture, etc.

Group Meals

 

Some weekends free to travel on your own to other cities (at your own expense) in Italy like Florence, Siena, Perugia, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe.  Airfare and tuition not included. Contact us for more info!   john.poch@ttu.edu       james.durham@ttu.edu 
Posted:
11/18/2021

Originator:
John Poch

Email:
john.poch@ttu.edu

Department:
English


Categories