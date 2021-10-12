



Weihnachtsfest

A Celebration of German Holiday Traditions

Friday, December 10, 2021

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

601 Indiana Ave. | Lubbock, TX | International Cultural Center

This event is FREE and open to the Texas Tech community and to the Public.

The Office of International Affairs invites you to a pre-Candlelight celebration on Friday, December 13, from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Avenue. Weihnachtsfest will feature German Holiday traditions including a band, crafts, gingerbread cookies, and sausage.

In conjunction with the National Ranching Heritage Center's Candlelight at the Ranch.

The first 25 people in attendance will receive a ticket for FREE hot chocolate redeemable during Candlelight at the Ranch.

For additional information visit,

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/%20weihnachtsfest.php