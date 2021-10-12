Weihnachtsfest
A Celebration of German Holiday Traditions
Friday, December 10, 2021
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
601 Indiana Ave. | Lubbock, TX | International Cultural Center
The Office of International Affairs invites you to a pre-Candlelight celebration on Friday, December 13, from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM at the International Cultural Center located at 601 Indiana Avenue. Weihnachtsfest will feature German Holiday traditions including a band, crafts, gingerbread cookies, and sausage.
In conjunction with the National Ranching Heritage Center's Candlelight at the Ranch.
The first 25 people in attendance will receive a ticket for FREE hot chocolate redeemable during Candlelight at the Ranch.
This family-friendly event is FREE & Open to the Public.
For additional information visit,
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/%20weihnachtsfest.php