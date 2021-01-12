Joycentric Organization is a 501(c)3 non-profit student organization here at Texas Tech. We are dedicated to supporting local oncology patients through various events, including handmade gift bag assembly and patient visits. These events would be impossible without the amazing support of our Texas Tech Family!





We are holding a sock drive and stuffed toy drive from 11/8 to 12/1 and would love if you could help us collect fun socks or stuffed toys to put in gift bags for patients at Covenant Hospital. If this is something y'all would be interested in, you can drop off donations at McClellan Hall or email us at jco.raiders@gmail.com. If you have any questions or want more details feel free to email us or refer to the flyers attached here . Thank you for your support!





