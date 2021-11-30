To participate, students must be:
- A current full time student at either TTU or SPC
- From an underrepresented group (African American, Hispanic American, Native American or Pacific Islander)
- A major/minor or interest in foods, nutrition and agricultural areas
- Interested in entering graduate school or the workforce in food, nutrition and/or agriculture upon graduation
- Have a GPA higher than 3.0
- A sophomore (SPC or TTU) or junior (at TTU) before the program begins
- Committed to being actively involved in a two-year interactive program, both at SPC and/or TTU
- Committed to participating in the evaluation of this project. This includes completing a series of surveys and interviews about your experiences.