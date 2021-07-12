TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Students interested in Agriculture, Nutrition & Food - APPLY TODAY!
For more details about the program and for requirements on applying, visit the Nutrition BEST website. 

To participate, students must be: 
  • A current full time student at either TTU or SPC
  • From an underrepresented group (African American, Hispanic American, Native American or Pacific Islander) 
  • A major/minor or interest in foods, nutrition and agricultural areas
  • Interested in entering graduate school or the workforce in food, nutrition and/or agriculture upon graduation
  • Have a GPA higher than 3.0
  • A sophomore (SPC or TTU) or junior (at TTU) before the program begins
  • Committed to being actively involved in a two-year interactive program, both at SPC and/or TTU
  • Committed to participating in the evaluation of this project. This includes completing a series of surveys and interviews about your experiences.
Posted:
12/7/2021

Originator:
Jessica Spott

Email:
jessica.spott@ttu.edu

Department:
Provost and SVP Academic Affairs


