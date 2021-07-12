For more details about the program and for requirements on applying, visit the Nutrition BEST website.

The application can be found here!

To participate, students must be:

A current full time student at either TTU or SPC

From an underrepresented group (African American, Hispanic American, Native American or Pacific Islander)

A major/minor or interest in foods, nutrition and agricultural areas

Interested in entering graduate school or the workforce in food, nutrition and/or agriculture upon graduation

Have a GPA higher than 3.0

A sophomore (SPC or TTU) or junior (at TTU) before the program begins

Committed to being actively involved in a two-year interactive program, both at SPC and/or TTU



Committed to participating in the evaluation of this project. This includes completing a series of surveys and interviews about your experiences.

