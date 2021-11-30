MUSIC OF SPAIN STUDY ABROAD AT THE TTU CENTER IN SEVILLE SPAIN!

Program Dates



· Summer I: May 16-June 26, 2022



· Summer II: June 27-August 7, 2022



Space is limited, and preference for acceptance will be given to students who

complete the application process at the earliest dates.



Fulfill your Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement with a life-changing

experience! Musicians are welcome, but no prior musical experience or

prerequisite is required. This course will explore the diverse styles of Spanish

music from the Middle Ages through the twentieth century.



Attend concerts in the gardens of the Real Alcazar (Royal Palace) in Seville,

visit the Alhambra, a World Heritage site, experience flamenco music in the

gypsy caves above Granada, and hear music in exotic venues in Seville.

Experience amazing ancient historical sites and go on location to see the

inspirations for great works of music.



PLEASE NOTE: ONLINE APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! YOU CAN

BEGIN THE APPLICATION PROCESS NOW AT:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs

/facultyled/musicofspain-sevilla.php



For more information contact: Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu



