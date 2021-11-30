TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Experience Music in Spain this Summer! Applications open now!

MUSIC OF SPAIN STUDY ABROAD AT THE TTU CENTER IN SEVILLE SPAIN!

Program Dates


· Summer I: May 16-June 26, 2022 

· Summer II: June 27-August 7, 2022 

Space is limited, and preference for acceptance will be given to students who 

complete the application process at the earliest dates. 

Fulfill your Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement with a life-changing 

experience! Musicians are welcome, but no prior musical experience or 

prerequisite is required. This course will explore the diverse styles of Spanish 

music from the Middle Ages through the twentieth century. 

Attend concerts in the gardens of the Real Alcazar (Royal Palace) in Seville, 

visit the Alhambra, a World Heritage site, experience flamenco music in the 

gypsy caves above Granada, and hear music in exotic venues in Seville. 

Experience amazing ancient historical sites and go on location to see the 

inspirations for great works of music. 

PLEASE NOTE: ONLINE APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN! YOU CAN 

BEGIN THE APPLICATION PROCESS NOW AT: 

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs

/facultyled/musicofspain-sevilla.php


For more information contact: Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu

Posted:
11/30/2021

Originator:
Eric Fried

Email:
eric.fried@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music


Categories