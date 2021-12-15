High and Dry XXI - “A photographic exhibition of peoples and places of the world’s dry lands”

International Cultural Center - 601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79409

On display: November 22, 2021 – January 28, 2022

Opening reception: December 3, 2021

For more information go to:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/high-and-dry/21st-annual.php

Since 2000, the Office of International Affairs at Texas Tech University has curated the premiere juried photographic exhibition of peoples and places of the world’s dry lands. The High and Dry Exhibition has attracted hundreds of artists across the globe, all of whom were asked to respond to some aspect of life in an arid or a semi-arid region. Subjects range from sand dunes in the Sahara Desert to ghost towns in Terlingua, Texas. It is our hope that these images will not only prompt aesthetic appreciation but also elicit reflection upon the realities of life on our increasingly thirsty planet.

2021 Jurors: Amanda Smith and Kevin Tully - Directors of A Smith Gallery - Johnson City, Texas (https://asmithgallery.com/)

Featuring work by: Alan Abramowitz • Martha Bohn • Terry Brandt • Bill Brown • Greg Burgess • Justin Burrus • Robin Clark • James Clinich • Terry Cockerham • Pody Connally • Jean Cornell • George Craig • Patrick Dunn • Heather Eaton • Dan English • Harriet Feagin • Sandy Fortenberry • Karol Giblin • Michael Giblin • Guy Giersch • Steve Goff • Melinda Green Harvey • Peter Heller • Cynthia Hurayt • Kim Iglesia• Mark Indig • Ken Johnston • Hakam Kayasseh •Carol Lyon • Kathleen Mahoney • Kandance McNeese • Sharon Mouser • April Pilley • Thelma Pilley • Thaxter Price • Glenn Rudd • Elizabeth Sanjuan • Kenneth Spencer • Christena Stephens • Alan Sucsy • Steve Sucsy • Beckwith Thompson • Kaitlyn Walden

This exhibit is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc. and The CH Foundation.

Sponsors: TTU Office of International Affairs and TTU International Center for Arid and Semi-Arid Land Studies