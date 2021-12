Join us as we cover the basics to Zoom. This 30-minute course will cover all the functions that Zoom has to offer, including setting up meetings, using breakout rooms, etc. December 16 at 2 p.m. on Zoom January 13 at 10a.m. on Zoom January 27 at 2 p.m. on Zoom Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Zoom 101” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu. Posted:

12/2/2021



Originator:

Kailey Kilcrease



Email:

kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





