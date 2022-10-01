

Welcome Center

Work availability (20-25 hours; Monday-Friday 10am-2pm, and Fridays 2pm-5pm)

Responsibilities: Answer phones and assist guests in person with Dining Plan related questions. Represent Hospitality Services at recruiting events on or off campus. Have extensive knowledge about Dining Plans, Dining Locations, and the department.

Requirements: Must have customer service experience, be comfortable speaking in large crowds, and the ability to work alone with little to no supervision.

Content Creator (spring 2022 only)

Work availability (10-20 hours; make your own schedule; hours based on projects assigned and submitted)

Responsibilities: assist the Marketing and Merchandising area with content creation, promotions, and advertising for Hospitality Services (food, Dining Plan, Dining Location related, and general posts).

Requirements: Must be comfortable in front of a camera. Must be highly motivated, creative, and a team player as you will work with another individual with little to no supervision. Must use your own equipment or cellular device and use your own data. Must provide samples of writing and social media presence.

Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations: The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, SUB, and West, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court

Work availability (10-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations Catering Support

Work availability (10-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with catered events on and off campus. Setting up a room (set up tables, chairs, linens, silverware, plates, drinks, etc.), food runner (carry trays of hor d'oeuvres or entrees out to serve guests), clean up after serving. Requirements: Must be able to work weekends until midnight.



Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.00/hour with a raise to $11.25 after trainings are completed.

Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



1/10/2022



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

