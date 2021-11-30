The Sociology/Criminology Internship Program offers criminal justice, social service, and non-profit internship opportunities. Most placements are in the DFW/Austin area. Other areas may be available if requests are made by February 1. Current openings are Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue (TGPR) and Unlocking Doors – a prisoner re-entry program.





TGPR interns engage in animal rescue training programs, and processed applications for fostering/adoption while doing case management alongside organizational trainers (conducting interviews, doing veterinarians checks, virtual home checks, etc.).

Unlocking Doors is a Dallas-based reentry nonprofit organization working to help formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reintegrate into society. With a primary focus on understanding and preventing reincarceration, Unlocking Doors seeks junior- and senior-level interns who will assist in data collection and assessment. This is a security-sensitive position, and will require competitive interviews, a background check, and drug testing.

Contact Dr. Andrea Button (andrea.button@ttu.edu) for more information.