President's Select is a group of Texas Tech University student ambassadors chosen specifically to serve Texas Tech through the Office of the President, Office of Undergraduate Admissions and Texas Tech Athletics in the recruitment of new students and the fostering of relationships with all University publics including prospective students, special guests and alumni.

One of Texas Tech's most recognized organizations, President's Select members are the official ambassadors for Texas Tech representing many facet of the campus. Duties include conducting regular campus tours and attending admissions, athletics and presidential events. Members are actively involved in leadership roles throughout the campus including student government, Greek fraternities and sororities, professional and academic organizations.

For more information and to apply please follow the link: https://www.ttu.edu/administration/president/presidentsselect/

Membership applications to be a President's Select Member will open on December 13, 2021, and will remain open until February 1, 2022, at 5:00 PM.



