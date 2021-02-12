English 4321: Studies in Literary Topics

“Womanism,” Black Feminism, and African American Women’s Writing, 1969-1985

CRN: 62360

MW 1:00pm-2:20pm

Writing in 1987 about the notable absence of African American women writers in too many critics’ formulation of the Black literary canon, Mary Helen Washington asked, “How does the heroic voice and heroic image of the black woman get suppressed in a culture that depended on her heroism for survival?” Indeed, as Washington argued, Black women had been central to any historical nexus between African American writing and civil rights politics. In addition, as Washington and her Black feminist critical contemporaries also noted, African American women writers had been central to an assertive reconsideration of gender, womanhood, and sexuality during the rise of second wave feminism in the late twentieth century. With these two important contexts in mind, this course looks at a plentiful and noteworthy historical period in African American women’s writing, to consider the important intellectual, aesthetic, and ideological interventions this body of writing inaugurated. We will study writing in several genres, and alongside contemporaneous critical and theoretical texts, to consider in detail the late-twentieth-century legacy of now-canonical figures like Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, Alice Walker, and Audre Lorde, among others.

For more information about this course, email Dr. Michael Borshuk at michael.borshuk@ttu.edu.