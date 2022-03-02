To register as a free agent or to register a team for intramural outdoor soccer, please follow the steps below! Go to IMLeagues.com/TTU and select login, if you already have an account, or select create an account. When creating an account, you MUST use your TTU email address. After logging in, the TTU Intramural Home Page will list all of the leagues/events that are taking place this semester. Click on the league you are wanting to register for. Follow the instructions to sign up as an individual or as a team! Once the team has met the minimum number of players required and the registration period is open, the captain of the team must select an open division (day/time) for their team to move into. Register early to insure you have the best selection of days/times available. Classic Intramural Outdoor Soccer will be officiated and consist of a 3-week regular season followed by a single elimination tournament. The season will begin on Thursday, February 17th and all games will be played at the West Rec Grass Fields 1-2.

NEW rather than paying a forfeit fee at the time of registration, the team captain will be charged the standard forfeit fee ($50 for classic sports) after their team has forfeited.

Questions? Please contact the Sport Programs Office at 806-742-2945 or at intramurals@ttu.edu Posted:

2/3/2022



Originator:

Brittney Hamersky



Email:

Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





