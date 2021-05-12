TR 12:30-1:50

Symphonic Literature

This course will survey the literature of orchestral music from its origins to the 21stcentury. Emphasis will be placed on listening and understanding the history and major works of the standard symphonic repertoire from the classical era forward. Fulfills upper-level music history requirement for music majors. Permission of instructor required for non-music majors with significant experience in music. For more information contact: Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu Posted:

12/5/2021



Originator:

Eric Fried



Email:

eric.fried@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Academic

