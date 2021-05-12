TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Symphonic Literature MUHL 4300-004 Spring 2022!

TR 12:30-1:50 


Symphonic Literature


This course will survey the literature of orchestral music from its origins to the 21stcentury. Emphasis will be placed on listening and understanding the history and major works of the standard symphonic repertoire from the classical era forward. Fulfills upper-level music history requirement for music majors. Permission of instructor required for non-music majors with significant experience in music. For more information contact:

Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu
