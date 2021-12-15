Register for PFI 2301 – Personal Financial Literacy offers skills to help students navigate the financial world... for life! This course covers topics like basic financial concepts, borrowing, investing, and protection. Take this course and give yourself a strong financial footing! We will teach you how to use Excel.

PFI 2301 is being offered; online, in-person, and virtual to all Texas Tech Students.

If you have any questions, please contact the Personal Finance Program at hs.personalfinance@ttu.edu