ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Free Market Institute is now accepting applications for the spring 2022 Political Economy Reading Program, formerly known as the McLane Teammates Reading Program, is a one semester, non-credit, weekly undergraduate reading group. Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Political Economy Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University (TTU) and Angelo State University (ASU). The TTU Participants will meet in person on Wednesdays throughout the spring 2022 semester for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a university faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program.

The theme for the spring 2022 semester is Socialism. Participants will explore the historical debate about the extent to which economies should be planned by governments or left to individuals. What is the best way for society to organize its economic system? How do societies ensure that scarce resources are channeled to highly valued uses?

The Free Market Institute will provide each participant with a set of readings to establish a foundation for the discussions that will address questions of importance to the program theme assigned for the semester. Further details about the program schedule, including meeting dates, times, theme, and schedule of readings will be provided to applicants who are invited to participate in the program.

Participants will also meet up for a summit on the TTU campus on February 11-12, 2022, with students from ASU who will be participating in the same program during the spring 2022 semester. The summit will feature group discussion and formal remarks from distinguished scholars who's work will be incorporated into the program reading list, including Peter Boettke (George Mason University) and Benjamin Powell (Texas Tech University).

All undergraduate students who will have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University or Angelo State University during the spring 2022 semester, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION PROCESS

DEADLINE to Apply is Monday, December 20, 2021.

Interested students may apply at the link below:

APPLY HERE (Political Economy Reading Program)

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Free Market Institute - Political Economy Reading Program | Free Market Institute | TTU

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions at 806.742.7138 or free.market@ttu.edu.