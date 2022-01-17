New course in Fine Arts: VPA 5300: Visual and Performing Art

Dr. Christopher J. Smith

SPRING 2022 COURSE:

Topics in the Visual and Performing Arts: Arts Practice-Based Approaches to Research

Mondays, 5-7:50pm, CMLL 101, LBK campus. Fulfills FADP Core Curriculum requirement.

VPA 5300 – 002 (CRN 63664)

Summary

This course is a survey of practice-based research methods applicable to the visual and performing arts. Arts practice is a multi-disciplinary field which looks at the synthesis of practice and research in creating and interpreting artistic intentions, practices, and impacts.

Open to DMA, MFA, PhD students ONLY

ABOUT ARTS PRACTICE RESEARCH:

In teaching the fine and performing arts, real-time and immersive learning engages students in “arts practice”—that is, in the processes, techniques, skills, data-sets, and critical perspectives whose combination in real time yields the art object or experience. Makers and learners can be engaged in both creating this object or experience, and then reporting, in a critical and analytical fashion, upon the considerations that went into its creation, thereby opening out the collaborative process for investigation and dialogue. Transdisciplinary and multi-modal in both philosophy and practice, this synthesis of creative activity and critical analysis is a fast-growing topic within university curricula, both here in North America and abroad. Programs may differ in their language and definitions, but uniformly share a fundamental conviction that both the creation and the analysis of an arts object (physical or processual) can be constituent elements of the scholarly mission, uniting the creator and the critic as “practitioner.”

Because the arts reach out to students, the community, the academy, the gallery, technology, other disciplines, the environment, history, social justice, entertainment, and transnational communities, in furthering art’s reach, we further the impact of its research practice. Arts practice is thus precisely the place in which Fine & Performing Arts scholars can unite research, teaching, and creative activity. Arts Practice Research presents powerful of tools that help arts makers think, speak, and write analytically and persuasively about creative processes.

Requirements:

Mid-term essay exam, final essay exam, multi-stage research projects