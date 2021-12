We are looking for someone to join our IT team!

MUST be a Computer Science or C omputer Engineering Undergraduate.

MUST have a strong academic record.

MUST be available to work between 8:00AM and 5:00PM, Mon-Fri). Shifts are flexible.

Preferred Requirements: Experience in troubleshooting PC problems and skills in programming languages.

If interested, please email patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu, Director-SOAR Posted:

12/21/2021



Originator:

Pat Bohn



Email:

patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





Categories

Academic

Student Employment/Career Opportunities