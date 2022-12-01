Welcome back, First-Gen Red Raiders!





All First-Gen students are invited to join the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the First-Gen Learning Community for some cookies and hot cocoa. Decorate a mug, socialize and stay for the fun!









Part of First-Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs, TRIO SSS, McNair Scholars Program

or the First-Gen Learning Community? We'll see you there.





Not a part of our programs? We'd love to see you there. Learn about our programs and how to join.









Questions? Email us at fgtmp@ttu.edu