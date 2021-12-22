|
Spring 2022 Important Information
- Payment for the Spring term for TTU & SVM is due Friday, January 7th.
- Payment for the Spring term for Law is due Thursday, January 6th.
- For tax purposes, any spring term payments we receive prior to January 1st, will not be included on either your 2021 or 2022 1098-T. To ensure you receive a 1098-T that reflects all your payments for the spring 2022 term, please make sure your payment is made on or after January 1st, 2022.
- Budget Payment Plan will open Friday, December 3rd.
- Emergency Payment Plan will be open Tuesday, January 4th.
- Financial Aid will begin disbursing to student accounts on Tuesday, January 4th.
- Exemptions, waivers, and contracts will begin posting on Saturday, January 1st if all documents are completed.
- You may pay online or enroll in a payment plan via Raiderlink.
- Book loans are available at sbsbookloans.ttu.edu starting Saturday, January 1st.
|Posted:
12/22/2021
Originator:
Kyndal Clendennen
Email:
kyndal.clendennen@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Business Services
