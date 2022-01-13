The Texas Techspo is a one-stop shop for information about all on-campus resources: from financial aid to student activities to academic resources to health & wellness and everything in between. This is an opportunity for our campus departments and students to come together for a fun, interactive experience where participants can get the scoop on all the perks and resources available right here on campus.

Please visit our website to sign up to participate in our in-person and virtual event! The deadline to reserve your table is February 10, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact Transition & Engagement at studentengagement@ttu.edu or call our office at 806-742-2993.