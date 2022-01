TTU Financial Aid & Scholarship Office is looking for student assistants to join our team!!! If you are interested, please use the link below to access the job posting, which is on the student employment website. If there are issues with the direct link, #5279 would be the job number. Work study eligibility is not a requirement.

https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/jobxJobdetailPrint.aspx?JobId=5279&win=True

Posted:

1/12/2022



Originator:

Caisha Darthard-Dawodu



Email:

caisha.darthard@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities